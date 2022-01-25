American Century Companies Inc. Has $28.06 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.83% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $28,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

