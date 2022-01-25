American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.31% of OneMain worth $22,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

NYSE:OMF opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.20.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

