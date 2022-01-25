American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 597,733 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of Owens Corning worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Owens Corning stock opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.44 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.