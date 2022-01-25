American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 359,059 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1,974.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nutrien worth $24,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Nutrien by 117.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

NTR stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

