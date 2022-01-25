American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 64,886 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,886 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of NeoGenomics worth $29,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEO. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

