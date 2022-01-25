American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 606,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,871,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.23% of Veritex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 48,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 910.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 477,434 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 186.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth about $6,466,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritex by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after buying an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.