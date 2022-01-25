American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 191,369 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Leidos worth $24,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2,353.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

LDOS stock opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

