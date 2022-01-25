American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.32% of Premier Financial worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 186,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFC opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

PFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

