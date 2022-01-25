American Century Companies Inc. Sells 101,663 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,663 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Masonite International worth $25,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

