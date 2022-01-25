American Century Companies Inc. Sells 120,443 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120,443 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $22,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $379.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

