American Century Companies Inc. Sells 247,176 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of Mohawk Industries worth $26,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.64 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

