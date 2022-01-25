American Century Companies Inc. Sells 299,011 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Premier worth $23,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Premier by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51,913 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

