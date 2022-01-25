American Century Companies Inc. Sells 37,618 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,618 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.64% of Highwoods Properties worth $29,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

