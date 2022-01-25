American Century Companies Inc. Sells 41,831 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,831 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.06% of Getty Realty worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

