American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 536,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,390,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98.

