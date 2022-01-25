American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,977 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of VICI Properties worth $27,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,272,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

