American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.99 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $4.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

