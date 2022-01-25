American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.42, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. American Express updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-9.65 EPS.

AXP opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

