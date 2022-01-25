American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,647.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.33% of American Express worth $425,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 979.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $5,932,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $11.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.24. The company had a trading volume of 257,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.78. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.42. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

