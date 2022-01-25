American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.00-50.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.87 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.67.

AXP opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

