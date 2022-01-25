American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to announce earnings per share of $2.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the lowest is $2.93. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $3.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,084. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.57. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

