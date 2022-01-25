American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMH. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

NYSE AMH opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

