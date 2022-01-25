American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Lifted by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

Shares of AWK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.46. 11,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,569. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

