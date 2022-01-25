American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 90,933.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

American Water Works stock opened at $159.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

