American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $159.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

