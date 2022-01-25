American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Water Works worth $27,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 90,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.42. 12,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

