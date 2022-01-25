American Well Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 18,172 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 974% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,692 put options.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $314,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,822 shares of company stock worth $3,267,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Well by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 619,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 116,727 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Well by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Well by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

