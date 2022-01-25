American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down to $63.23

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.23, but opened at $60.31. American Woodmark shares last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 1,083 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 67.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Woodmark by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

