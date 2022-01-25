Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

AMP stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.53. The company had a trading volume of 620,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.17. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $196.77 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

