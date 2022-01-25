Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $159,000.

FOLD stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,532. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

