AMO Coin Market Capitalization Tops $39.52 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $39.52 million and $265,314.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

