Amon (AMN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $1,240.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

