Ampleforth Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.54 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $103.87 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00042034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006443 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 140,576,536 coins and its circulating supply is 121,226,803 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

