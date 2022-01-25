Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Trading Down 11.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT) shares fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.93). 90,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 469,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.19).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of £457.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

