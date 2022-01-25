Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Trading Down 7.1%

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) dropped 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.10 and last traded at $84.10. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 460% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.53.

AMDUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Amundi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amundi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Get Amundi alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.