Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.58. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. 811,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 43.1% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $247,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 41.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

