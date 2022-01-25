Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.25. CarMax reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

KMX traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,927. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.29. CarMax has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

