Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $1.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $130.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,226. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $91.23 and a 1 year high of $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

