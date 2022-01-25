Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$2.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post ($2.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.06). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($9.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

ESPR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 34,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $114.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $39.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

