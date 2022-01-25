Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Maximus posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 977,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,952. Maximus has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

