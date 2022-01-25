Analysts Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Post $1.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.45. 326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.59. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

