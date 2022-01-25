Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

NYSE:MSI traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, hitting $234.04. 1,008,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.03. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,748,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

