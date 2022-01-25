Analysts Anticipate SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKIL. Citigroup decreased their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 845,329 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,194,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKIL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

