Analysts Anticipate Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million.

SOVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $17.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,984,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $17,438,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

