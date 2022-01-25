Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,482. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $2,162,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

