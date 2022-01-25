Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Million

Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce sales of $11.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28,800%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.85 million, with estimates ranging from $43.35 million to $159.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

