Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 25th (AAL, BHOOY, BOO, BSRR, DNNGY, EFTR, GHE, ISRG, ITEPF, KR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 25th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

boohoo group (LON:BOO)

was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 330 ($4.45).

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $6.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Gresham House (LON:GHE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $329.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2021 results reflected stiff competition in the streaming space for the likes of Apple, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and TikTok. The company’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation are major concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. First-quarter 2022 subscriber addition rate is expected to remain muted due to lack of content, stiff competition and macro-economic impact of COVID in several parts of the world. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt revenues and operating margin in 2022. Nevertheless, Netflix will continue to dominate the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.”

National Grid (LON:NG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,040 ($14.03).

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

