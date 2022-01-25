Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

