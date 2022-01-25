Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report $41.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.67 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $166.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCPC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of TCPC opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 72,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.