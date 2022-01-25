Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02.

In related news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

