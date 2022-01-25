Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ BRLT opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02.
In related news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
